OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 613 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $126.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,250. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,498.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.