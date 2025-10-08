CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Acquired by BankPlus Trust Department

BankPlus Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5,457.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.81.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $62,606,356 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $484.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.74. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $286.78 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The stock has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.54 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

