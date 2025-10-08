Somerville Kurt F Boosts Position in American Express Company $AXP

Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 272.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $327.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.26. The company has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.55.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,343,574.81. The trade was a 15.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

