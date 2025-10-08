Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $267,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 673.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.8%

VEU stock opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.07.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

