Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Holdings Lifted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

Applied Materials Stock Down 5.5%

AMAT stock opened at $211.56 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $226.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

