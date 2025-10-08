Somerville Kurt F Sells 4,192 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,657 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 3.6% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $133.05 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.24.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

