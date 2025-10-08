Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. Acquires 293 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,779,895,000 after purchasing an additional 171,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,504,685,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,097,289,000 after purchasing an additional 126,688 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after purchasing an additional 961,895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $348.31 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.