Somerville Kurt F Raises Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for about 2.1% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Melius Research raised Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

NYSE:CARR opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

