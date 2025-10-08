Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New $521,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Mainsail Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 277,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,856,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,714,146. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $182.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

