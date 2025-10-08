PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.13.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8%

PEP opened at $140.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $192.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $177.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

