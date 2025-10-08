Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

AT&T Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

