Bellevue Asset Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,590,000 after purchasing an additional 344,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after buying an additional 895,647 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,147 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $329.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $331.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

