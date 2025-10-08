iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Bought by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,373 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,245,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,729,000 after buying an additional 4,362,206 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,438,000 after buying an additional 2,651,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,348,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.97.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

