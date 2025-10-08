Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,544 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $208.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.40 and a 200-day moving average of $197.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.74.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

