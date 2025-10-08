Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $629,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 124.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,520 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

