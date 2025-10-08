Puzo Michael J Sells 2,983 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Puzo Michael J trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.3% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,059,063,000 after acquiring an additional 535,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,703 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,451,000 after acquiring an additional 253,544 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $1,722,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,724,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,178,000 after acquiring an additional 287,420 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.89 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

