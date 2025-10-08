WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 64.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,273 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 592.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after acquiring an additional 742,281 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $208.98 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

View Our Latest Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.