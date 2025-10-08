Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Accenture by 63.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,793,889,000 after buying an additional 3,490,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,912,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,577 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2,782.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $880,960,000 after purchasing an additional 537,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 340.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 464,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,056,000 after purchasing an additional 359,389 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:ACN opened at $251.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.62.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild Redb cut Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.