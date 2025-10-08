SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Stock Position Lowered by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.6% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39.9% in the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,658,000 after buying an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $465.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $470.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $454.55 and its 200 day moving average is $433.01.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

