Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 82,620 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,620 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

Shares of PFE opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

