Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,748,000 after buying an additional 339,286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,264,000 after buying an additional 6,797,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after buying an additional 2,552,405 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,571,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,776,000 after buying an additional 521,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,467,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,929,000 after buying an additional 616,559 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

