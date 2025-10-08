Hardy Reed LLC Has $159.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $159,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VOO opened at $615.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $597.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $618.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

