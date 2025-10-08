Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $538,430,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $345,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intel by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $677,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,705,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $508,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523,590 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $162.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.30.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

