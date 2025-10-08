KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 2,800 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $31,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $278.80 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $221.62 and a one year high of $286.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.25 and a 200-day moving average of $262.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%.The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,108.84. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,663.03. This represents a 3.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.29.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

