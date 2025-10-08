Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes Position in Deere & Company $DE

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.18.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:DE opened at $461.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $387.03 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

