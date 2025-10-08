Penney Financial LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Penney Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,093 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Penney Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 211,168 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,053.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

