iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG is DMC Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

DMC Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.8% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.63. The company has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

