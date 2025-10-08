WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 5,874 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

WestEnd Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 418.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $363.95 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.44 and a 200-day moving average of $352.42.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.