SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 3,141 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $187.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $188.43. The company has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.67 and a 200-day moving average of $175.13.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

