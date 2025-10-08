Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 673 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,685 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 2.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $284.46 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.36. The company has a market cap of $810.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.71.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

