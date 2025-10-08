Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 843.6% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 91,809 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Wise Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Wise Wealth Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $244.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $248.48. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

