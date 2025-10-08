RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.47.

RTX stock opened at $169.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $226.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $170.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.45.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

