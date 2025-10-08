The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,528 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.2% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.6% during the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $99.59. The company has a market cap of $170.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.86.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,388,148.56. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $316,037.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,519.28. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $112.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. William Blair lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.52.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

