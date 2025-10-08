Financial Life Advisors Has $42.91 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Financial Life Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 14.7% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $42,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 112,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $120.98 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $121.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

