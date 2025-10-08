NBT Bank N A NY Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.