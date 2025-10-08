NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,431 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abel Hall LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.2% in the second quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.2% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 145,225 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.9%

QCOM stock opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.