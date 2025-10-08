Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 345,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $371.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

