Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.4% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.05 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

