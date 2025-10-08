Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $737,318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 218.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Emerson Electric by 210.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,403,000 after buying an additional 980,652 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:EMR opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.93.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

