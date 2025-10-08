Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in AppLovin by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 35.4% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 109,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 18.5% during the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 57.7% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 17.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $37,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,147,536.16. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,579,499.65. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Phillip Securities raised shares of AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.81.

AppLovin Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $631.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.75, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $139.40 and a 1 year high of $745.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $524.30 and a 200 day moving average of $395.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

