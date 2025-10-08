Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Position Boosted by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 8.2% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $53,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $150,448,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 370,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,884,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $329.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $546.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $331.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

