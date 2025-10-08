iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $58,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,724,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $207.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $209.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.