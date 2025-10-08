Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $17,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,493 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,968,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,178,000 after acquiring an additional 425,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,158,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,231,000 after acquiring an additional 326,246 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $43.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

