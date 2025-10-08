Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Shopify by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 2.0%

Shopify stock opened at $161.28 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $169.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.61 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Arete restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.95.

View Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.