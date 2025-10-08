iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,373 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,245,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,206 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,348,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 26.4%

BATS:IEFA opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

