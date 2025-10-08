Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

VUG opened at $482.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $466.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $486.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

