KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 51,100 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,755,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $171,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,661 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $103.12 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $106.11. The company has a market cap of $822.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $1,361,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 906,064 shares in the company, valued at $93,995,079.36. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $166,973.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 645,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,993,341.28. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

