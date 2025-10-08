BankPlus Trust Department Purchases 2,777 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 115.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.5% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 253,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 167.5% in the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE OKE opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.63 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.31%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

