KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $32.75 Million Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 562,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Newmont were worth $32,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Newmont by 28.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Newmont by 36.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Newmont by 20.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Newmont from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Canada upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $176,779.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,496.31. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,249 shares of company stock worth $1,132,065. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

