KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 10,300 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,913 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in American Tower were worth $37,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $991,525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,627 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 272.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,136,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,390,000 after purchasing an additional 831,247 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $162,127,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 35.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,838,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,694,000 after purchasing an additional 743,617 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Up 0.6%

American Tower stock opened at $186.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $234.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.19 and a 200 day moving average of $211.34.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

